Chris Hemsworth climbed a tightrope over the abyss

The actor performed this and other stunts for the new National Geographic.

On the screen, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is the brutal god of thunder Thor or a brave action hero. But in life, the 38-year-old artist, it turns out, is not a timid dozen. His new trick is breathtaking.

In November, a trailer for a new National Geographic show called Limitless was released. In this 6-part project, Hemsworth will show how to combat aging and push the boundaries of human potential. For this grandiose goal, scientists dipped him into cold water, drove him to dizzying heights, sent him to rituals to the Indians and did much more incredible. Chris all this time worked as an obedient puppet and only repeated: “Why am I doing this? Why am I doing this? “

Real Jaws: Chris Hemsworth dives to sharks after a series of predator attacks on humansOn National Geographic, the actor talks about how our species can coexist peacefully.

The video begins with the actor hovering on a cable in the middle of the gorge, and he has to independently climb along this cable to the rescue cabin of the cable car. In this situation, when most of the inhabitants of the Earth would be speechless with fear, Hemsworth also made jokes on camera.

“You’re probably asking yourself why I’m hanging on a rope a thousand feet above the ground. I have the same question. Okay, Disney wants to do a show about longevity. It turns out that it has something to do with it, ”said the actor and began to climb the rope up.

Who else but this guy is playing a superhero? He is cool to goosebumps in life.

We add that the new show will be released on Disney + in 2022.

See also:

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.