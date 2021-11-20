Chris Hemsworth’s hidden cameo in “Loki” revealed

Episode 5 “Loki” is a real roller coaster ride in terms of all kinds of Easter eggs.

The god of mischief is stuck in the Void and is forced to team up with several versions of himself from other realities. Tom Hiddleston’s character faced challenges that he had never encountered before.

Marvel Studios has found a way to please fans by including many references. In this episode, not only the crashed Thanos helicopter appeared, but also an alternate version of Thor.

The frog Thor, desperately trying to get his hands on the hammer Mjolnir, is certainly one of the highlights of the episodes, although many did not notice the character. However, the status of this cameo is taken to the next level by revealing who voiced the role.

Discussing Easter Eggs, directed by Keith Herron mentionedthat the team “taped Chris Hemsworth” for Trog’s voice.

We recorded for the role of Chris Hemsworth, by the way. It’s a brand new track, not reworked – he recorded it!

Hemsworth had no lines as Trog, but he let out an audible scream as the frog tried to break out of the can.

Final episode “Loki” will be released July 14, 2021 via Disney +.