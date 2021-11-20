Clooney commented on the tragedy on the set of “Rust” | News | News

Actor and director George Clooney called the tragedy of the cameraman’s murder on the set of Rust “infuriating” insanity. He wonders how so many “stupid mistakes” were made on the shooting set with actor Alec Baldwin, he told WTF podcast author Mark Maron on November 15.

“Maybe they didn’t even use this pistol for target shooting, but they had live rounds! This is madness. Madness! It’s just maddening! ” – Clooney was indignant.

The Ocean’s Eleven star is confident that Baldwin and the crew seem to have ignored the safety rules of the movie set. Cinematographer Galina Hutchins has become a victim of “many stupid mistakes,” the source said.

“I spent 40 years on the set, but I never heard of the stop word cold gun. I have never heard this term. Literally, they are talking about things that I have never heard of. It just pisses me off, ”added the actor.

He added that instead of taking the word of the assistant director or anyone else, it is up to each actor to personally make sure the weapon is not loaded before firing on set.

“Every time they give me a gun on the set, I examine it, open the drum, show the person I’m aiming at in the frame, we show the weapon to the team. Maybe Alec did that too, I hope he did, ”Clooney said.

The actor noted that he was friends with John-Eric Hexum, who died in 1984 from a blank cartridge in the head on the set of Cover, with Brandon Lee, who died on the set of The Raven in 1993. And Clooney does not understand how the 63-year-old Baldwin, instead of personally checking the weapon, believed the words of assistant director David Halls, who redistributed the weapon to the actor, and hired rookie gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

“This is a terrible accident. But a 24-year-old with so little experience shouldn’t be heading the weapons and bullets department. And so it all comes down to the fact that we need to better ensure that the heads of the props department are experienced and know what they are doing, ”he said.

Earlier, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altvis said that “at the moment, no one has been excluded” from the list of suspects, including Baldwin himself. As part of the investigation, about 500 cartridges were seized, including blanks, and some presumably live rounds, according to the New York Post.

In early November, Alec Baldwin offered to invite the police to shoot the shootings. So, in his opinion, it will be possible to provide better security on the set than now.

On October 21, during the shooting of one of the scenes in the film, Baldwin fired a weapon and wounded two people – Galina Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Hutchins was seriously injured and was taken by helicopter to the local trauma center, where she died.

Prior to the Baldwin incident, weapons on set had “accidentally” fired twice already. On October 16, the actor’s backup accidentally fired two shots after being told that the pistol was out of ammunition.