CNN learned the details of the draft common defense strategy of the EU – RBC

At the same time, not all 27 EU countries will participate in a particular mission, however, the deployment of troops on behalf of the European Union will require the signing and approval of all member states.

More than 20 EU officials, diplomats and politicians, in a conversation with CNN, agreed that the EU needs to take measures to keep Europe safe.

Italian Ambassador to the EU, Pietro Benassi, in a conversation with CNN pointed out that there are countries in the European Union that “have different constitutional and military positions,” but expressed confidence that the EU could “create a common strategy.”

CNN clarifies that some countries in the eastern part of the EU, including Poland, Estonia and Lithuania, intend to support the project, but on condition that the official agreement mentions the threat posed by Russia and, to a lesser extent, China.

In May, the Council of the European Union instructed the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, to prepare by November 2021 to submit a draft of the EU’s first military concept, the Strategic Compass, to enhance the EU’s ability to act autonomously, confront threats and challenges to global security and promote its values.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in September that the appearance of the European Union’s own forces could weaken the North Atlantic Alliance and “split Europe.” “I applaud Europe’s additional defense efforts, but something like this can never replace NATO. And we need to make sure Europe and North America stick together, ”he said.