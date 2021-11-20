Collaboration Fendi and Kim Kardashian brought $ 1 million in the first minute of sales

The launch of Fendi X Skims was Kim Kardashian’s biggest launch since her brand was founded. The collection was pre-ordered by 300 thousand people, hundreds more crowded into a long queue on the day of launch

The joint collection of Fendi and the Kim Kardashian brand Skims earned $ 1 million in the first minute of sales, according to Hypebae. The Fendi X Skims collaboration is Kim’s biggest collaboration since founding her own brand in 2019.

According to TMZ, 300,000 people pre-ordered the collection, and hundreds more made a splash on the first day of sales, lining up in a long line in front of the Fendi store in Beverly Hills.

The collection was launched on November 9, and in two days, all items were almost completely sold out. Corrective bras and shorts were the only available models in some sizes.

The Fendi X Skims collection includes: lingerie, sportswear and indoor clothing, including shapewear, dresses and outerwear. Prices range from $ 100 to $ 4200. Leather dresses are the most expensive, one of which Kim wore at the Wall Street Journal Magazine’s Innovator Awards, one of the first to be completely sold out.

Kim Kardashian founded her own brand, Skims, in 2019. Her collaboration with Fendi, now co-directed by Kim Jones, was her first major collaboration.