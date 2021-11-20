Collected everything about the reunion of J.Lo and Ben Affleck

More recently, the media was full of headlines about the breakup of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The actors first tried to mend their relationship, but soon they officially announced the breakup. And right after J. Lo began to be noticed in the company of ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. With him, the singer is now resting in Montana. Collected everything we know about the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Reunion hints

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: James Devaney / WireImage)

Fans are sure that the singer hinted at a reunion with her former lover even before the couple flew to Montana to rest. Recently, J.Lo performed at the weekend charity event Vax Live, where she sang Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline. Some fans have noticed that the opening chords of her performance are taken from another song written during her relationship with Affleck. “Most people don’t know this, but Jennifer never used or sang this song because it was one of those songs she wrote for Ben,” one user conjectures.

Not just J.Lo: Ben Affleck loves to hang out with women in Montana

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

It turns out that Jennifer Lopez is not the only girl Ben Affleck took on vacation to Montana. In October 2018, Ben spent time there with Playboy model Seona Sexton. Interestingly, this weekend was the day after the official completion of the divorce from his wife Jennifer Garner (the couple broke up back in 2015 – Ed.). Montana was a frequent vacation spot for Affleck and Garner’s children. They even spent Christmas together in the mountains in December 2015, six months after the breakup was announced. An insider in a conversation with People then said: “Montana is a special place for Ben. This is where he can come to escape. He spent a lot of time there both with his family and alone. “

Matt Damon on best friend’s romance with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: Chris Weeks / FilmMagic)

But Ben Affleck’s best friend Matt Damon, it seems, is in no hurry to reveal all the cards. In a conversation with Today, the actor expressed his hope for a renewal of the couple’s relationship, but did not disclose any details: “There are not enough alcoholic drinks in the world to make me say something about it. It’s an exciting story, “added Matt, saying that their trip to Montana was” the first thing he heard about a possible reunion. ” “Hope it’s true. I love both of them … That would be great. “

Jennifer Garner’s reaction

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

Not so long ago, Ben Affleck was again noticed in the company of ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The ex-spouses were expecting a son from the swimming section, but their relationship seems to remain in parental status. The actress is now focused on raising children and, according to an insider, “is trying to live her life and raise children.” “The last thing she wants to do is make Ben’s love life. She always focuses on the happiness of the children and on making Ben a good father. ” The source went on to note that Garner “in no way wants to be part of the circus or the media attention,” a source told E! News.