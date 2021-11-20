Comedian Celeste Barber made fun of Gwyneth Paltrow’s topless snapshot

Los Angeles, July 28. The famous Australian comedian Celeste Barber made a parody of the picture of actress Gwyneth Paltrow, where she poses topless. The Hollywood star was delighted with the parody.

Celeste Barber became famous in social networks for her original parodies of pictures of world stars. The next “victim” of the comedian was the star of the films “Iron Man” Gwyneth Paltrow. The actress starred in a photo shoot for a glossy fashion magazine several years ago. In the frame, Paltrow poses topless, and most of her body is smeared with white clay. Celeste Barber decided that the picture was too full of sex, so she slightly reduced the degree of piquancy.

Instead of clay, the Australian comedian used what was easier to find – mud in the backyard. Barber did not want to pose topless, so she put on a swimsuit. She toppled in the mud and exactly repeated the original pose of Gwyneth Paltrow. Particularly noteworthy is the expression on the comedian’s face, which flaunts a mustache made of mud.

Celeste Barber’s post with a parody shot instantly went viral, and the photo itself spread across the web. The publication of the comic was appreciated by more than 600 thousand people. Gwyneth Paltrow herself noted in the comments. The actress seems to have been delighted with the Barber photo. The star left several laughing emoticons in the comments.

In Russian show business, the resident of the Comedy Club Garik Kharlamov makes fun of the stars. He recently switched his focus from the host of Let’s Get Married! Larisa Guzeeva on rapper Morgenstern and fashion historian Alexander Vasiliev.