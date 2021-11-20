Construction of a cosmodrome for the first Ukrainian rocket began in Canada – Gazeta.Ru

Ukraine and Canada have begun construction of a cosmodrome in the Canadian city of Halifax, located in the province of Nova Scotia. About this in his Facebook said the head of the State Space Agency of Ukraine Volodymyr Taftay.

“Canada and Ukraine begin construction of a cosmodrome in Nova Scotia,” he wrote on the social network.

He indicated that a ceremony and presentation took place in Halifax on November 19.

The project provides for the construction of a commercial cosmodrome for the Cyclone-4M launch vehicle designed and manufactured by the Ukrainian enterprises Yuzhnoye KB and Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant.

Formerly Taftay statedthat Ukrainian specialists plan to launch a Cyclone-4M rocket from Canada in 2022.

Later, the President of Ukraine expressed the hope that the country would be able to join to US space programs, in particular, to NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration project.

The country has been developing the project of the two-stage medium-class space launch vehicle “Cyclone-4” since 2004 together with Brazil. Its first launch was supposed from the Brazilian cosmodrome Alcantara no later than 2010, but this period was regularly shifted to a later one. Brazil withdrew from the project in 2015.