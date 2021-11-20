Coronavirus: Full Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination in Austria, USA Prepares for Revaccination of All Adults

November 19, 2021 Updated 9 hours ago

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, In Austria, where there is already a lockdown for the unvaccinated, 65% of the population are vaccinated

In Austria, a full lockdown is being introduced from Monday. The decision was taken just days after the authorities announced a lockdown for the unvaccinated only. Austria is the first country in the European Union to introduce a full lockdown again due to the coronavirus. However, Poland, the Czech Republic and other European countries have already begun to announce a lockdown for the unvaccinated.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said that the lockdown has so far been introduced for 20 days, and from February 1, 2022, vaccination will become mandatory in the country.

The authorities took this step because of the record number of new infections and one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe.

“We don’t want a fifth wave,” Schallenberg explained his decision.

Data for the last week showed that the incidence rate in the country was 990 cases per 100 thousand people, and Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein said that with such numbers, the introduction of quarantine was a last resort.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Vienna’s streets will be empty again from Monday

Austrians will again have to work from home, all shops except grocery stores will be closed, and only those children who, for various reasons, cannot study remotely and need full-time lessons, will be able to attend schools.

Such rules will be valid until December 12, but they will be revised in 10 days.

Hans Kluge, World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe, has already warned of the coming hard winter.

He stated that vaccinations remain low in Europe, amid the spread of the more contagious Delta variant and the abandonment of preventive measures such as social distancing and masks.

Germany: emergency and Christmas in question

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, In Germany, the number of fully vaccinated persons is 67.7%

The fourth wave of the pandemic has swept through Germany. The largest economy in Europe has declared an emergency due to new infections.

The German authorities have decided to impose restrictions on unvaccinated people in areas with high hospitalization rates due to the coronavirus. These measures will affect 12 of the 16 German states.

Health Minister Jens Spahn urged people to cut social contact and said vaccinations alone would not reduce the number of cases. Answering the question whether Germany can introduce a full lockdown, the minister replied that the situation is such that nothing can be ruled out.

Economists warn that another lockdown in Germany will be very bad news for the entire European economy, which is just beginning to recover from last year’s restrictions.

Jens Spahn also said that the workload on intensive care units in Germany has not yet reached its peak, which means that the situation could worsen if nothing is done.

“What will be Christmas – I do not know. I can only say that it depends on us,” he added.

Slovakia, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic: lockdowns for the unvaccinated

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, In Poland, slightly more than half of the country’s inhabitants are fully vaccinated.

Partial lockdowns have also been introduced in Slovakia, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands. Restrictions apply to unvaccinated people.

Under the new rules, only those who have been vaccinated or have a certificate of having suffered from coronavirus in the past six months will be able to enter cafes, restaurants and shopping centers. In fact, unvaccinated people will only be able to enter grocery stores, and if they need to go to work, they will need to constantly do tests.

These partial lockdowns are valid for several weeks and take effect Monday.

Hungary, which detected more than 11,000 new infections on Friday – the highest rate since the start of the pandemic – is introducing a mandatory booster vaccine for all health workers.

In addition, masks here again become mandatory for indoor use from Saturday.

Ukraine: amnesty for those who bought a vaccination certificate

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, In Ukraine, only 20% of the population are fully vaccinated

A “covid amnesty” program is being launched in Ukraine. It will allow those who bought a fake certificate and are marked in the state registry as vaccinated to get a real vaccine and avoid a fine.

For the time being, such a program will begin to operate in Transcarpathia, but it can be extended throughout the country.

Now the fine for buying a fake vaccination certificate is very small – about 850 hryvnia, or about 30 euros. However, the Ukrainian parliament is discussing a bill that will increase the fine by 20 times and it will already amount to 600 euros.

According to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, at least 200 thousand fake vaccination certificates have been bought in the country.

AstraZeneca: Antibody cocktail protects for a year

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, AstraZeneca continues to work on drugs that could stop the pandemic

Called AZD7442 or Evusheld, the therapy provides 83% protection against infection and can last up to a year, AstraZeneca said.

Evusheld is a cocktail of antibodies that can provide an alternative for those for whom the vaccine is contraindicated.

According to AstraZeneca, such people in the world are about 2% of the population. This includes people on dialysis, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, and patients taking immunosuppressants for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis.

This drug is administered only once, but with two injections at once. In addition, an injection of AZD7442, given within three days of the onset of the first symptoms, reduces the risk of severe illness by 88%.

The antibody-based therapy is still being tested, but scientists say it will be another weapon in the fight against the pandemic.

More boosters for Americans

Photo author, Getty Images

An expert council at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday recommended starting booster vaccines for all adults in the country.

This means millions of Americans will receive additional doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks.

Later it became known that the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Wallensky, approved the experts’ recommendations.

Revaccination is recommended for all American adults who received their second dose of US Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago. The experts also simplified recommendations for citizens aged 50 to 64 years – now revaccination is recommended for all of them on a general basis, and not only for those who have concomitant chronic diseases.

Among the goals of the Biden administration is to provide additional vaccinations for as many citizens as possible before the start of the Christmas season, when people begin to visit relatives and go abroad.