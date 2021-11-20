Coronavirus: Full Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination in Austria, USA Prepares for Revaccination of All Adults

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
26

Vein

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

In Austria, where there is already a lockdown for the unvaccinated, 65% of the population are vaccinated

In Austria, a full lockdown is being introduced from Monday. The decision was taken just days after the authorities announced a lockdown for the unvaccinated only. Austria is the first country in the European Union to introduce a full lockdown again due to the coronavirus. However, Poland, the Czech Republic and other European countries have already begun to announce a lockdown for the unvaccinated.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said that the lockdown has so far been introduced for 20 days, and from February 1, 2022, vaccination will become mandatory in the country.

The authorities took this step because of the record number of new infections and one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe.

“We don’t want a fifth wave,” Schallenberg explained his decision.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here