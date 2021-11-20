https://ria.ru/20211119/delegatsiya-1759897859.html

Delegation of the US Embassy in Ukraine visited Donbass

The delegation of the US Embassy in Ukraine visited the territory of Donbass, where the Ukrainian security forces are stationed, the press center of the operation headquarters of the united RIA Novosti reported on Friday, 11/19/2021

KIEV, 19 November – RIA Novosti. A delegation of the US Embassy in Ukraine visited the territory of Donbass, where Ukrainian security forces are stationed, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation headquarters said on Friday. Presley. Accompanied by the deputy commander of the combined forces, Brigadier General Anatoly Shevchenko, the delegation members visited the forward positions of Ukrainian soldiers near the village of Peski and the town of Marinka in the Donetsk region. with the current situation in the area of ​​the operation. Also, representatives of the embassy talked with Ukrainian military personnel.

