Deripaska and Khodorkovsky argued about Putin’s departure from the presidency of Russia

Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Oleg Deripaska, 2001. Photo: Olga Bogorodskaya / TASS

The day before, Khodorkovsky said on the air of Ekho Moskvy that the “main problem” and “harm” caused by Putin “lies precisely in the continuation of his rule.”

“Because this continuation of the rule brings the country closer to collapse. That is why many people love Putin, I mean outside of Russia, from Chinese hawks to American ones. But the majority, as we can see, still thinks that the collapse of Russia is too big risks, too big a danger, so they try to demonstrate to Putin in every possible way: “Finish before you have brought the country to the last stage,” Khodorkosky said.

According to him, “Putin’s departure saves the country,” because after 20 years of his presidency, “so much internal explosive material of unresolved conflicts has accumulated that would be resolved, would go down like steam if there was a regular replacement.”

“We are well aware of the problems in the North Caucasus. We know less about the problems in Eastern Siberia. We know even less about these problems, but we suspect that they are accumulating, both in Tatarstan and in Bashkiria. We understand that it will explode. Putin cannot let off steam. If the power changed, this steam would somehow descend. He’s not coming down now. And everyone understands perfectly well that another 10 years, and when he leaves anyway, do we here do not believe that he will live forever? ”Khodorkosky added.

He noted that Deripaska and the head of Rosneft, Igor Sechin, believe in Putin’s “eternal” life.

In turn, Deripaska asked Khodorkovsky to name the source of information that he believes that “Putin will live forever.”

Deripaska recalled the statement of Khodorkovsky, made in 2014, when the businessman expressed his readiness to head the transitional government in the event of Putin’s departure from the presidency.

“One gets the impression that the entire mental activity of one of the ‘London inmates’ is reduced to the utmost frequency of pronouncing the word ‘transit’. And this is nothing that today it is 2021, and the current Constitution gives Putin the right to go to the polls for a couple more terms. And the self-blown Moscow opposition to the regime (a miserable gathering of pensioners of the spirit) has neither the will nor the strength to fight. But, like a real Komsomol member, Khodorkovsky electrifies his supporters from afar with the impatience of changes, immediate and inevitable, “with blood and officials hanging from the lanterns,” Deripaska wrote.

He added that “the beautiful Russia of the future Khodorkovsky-Navalny” will be based on “overthrow, punishment, hanging, confiscation, blood.”

“The peculiarity of the thinking of the“ Public figure ”and his main message to the few supporters sounds like a spell: all good things in life will begin later, in the future, after Putin! Today’s problems of the country are nonsense, we will somehow survive, well, even if not everyone will survive them. Today, they say, efforts to change life for the better in the country are senseless and useless. Let’s not do anything, let’s troll the authorities and hate those who do at least something! ”, The billionaire believes.

Deripaska also asked Khodorkovsky how he plans to “lead the transitional government after Putin” if he did not serve in the army. “Is it possible now, according to the laws of the Russian Federation, to be a federal government official a person in Russia who has not served in the army? Did you carry out military service? Or have they gone, like many members of the Komsomol community? ”, – he added.