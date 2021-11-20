Deripaska argued with Khodorkovsky about the end of Putin’s presidential term – RBK

According to Khodorkovsky, Deripaska believes that Putin is “eternal.” The founder of UC Rusal, in response, accused the former head of Yukos of iconoclasm and asked if he served in the army.

Oleg Deripaska

(Photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBC)



Russian businessmen, the founder of UC Rusal, Oleg Deripaska, and the ex-head of Yukos, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, argued about the importance of the possible departure of Vladimir Putin from the presidency of Russia in the future to the country.

The day before, Khodorkovsky, on the air of the Ekho Moskvy radio station, commented on the draft resolution of the US Congress on the non-recognition of Putin as president if he goes to the elections in 2024. Answering a question from the editor-in-chief of the radio station, Alexei Venediktov, Khodorkovsky said that he considered this resolution a serious threat.

The Kremlin finds it ridiculous the US proposal not to recognize Putin after 2024



“It demonstrates an extremely attentive attitude to the arguments put forward in Russian society about the legitimacy of Putin’s election in 1924, if he goes there. And this is quite serious, because such a discussion, if it takes place, and if it develops, it will lead to the delegitimization of the regime in the international public perception, “Khodorkovsky explained.

He added that if the government changed, “steam would somehow go down.” “He’s not coming down now. And everyone understands perfectly well that another ten years, and when he leaves anyway, we here do not believe that he will live forever? ” – said the businessman. Venediktov replied that it was not a matter of faith, and Khodorkovsky said that there are those who believe and named Deripaska among them.