Died actor Valery Garkalin – Gazeta.Ru

People’s Artist of Russia Valery Garkalin died. This was announced by the rector of GITIS Grigory Zaslavsky, reports TASS…

“I was informed that Valery Garkalin, unfortunately, died,” the rector said.

Garkalin died at the age of 67.

The actor was taken to intensive care in Moscow in early October, he was fighting a coronavirus infection. Immediately after admission to the medical facility, he was put into a coma. Before the disease, the People’s Artist of Russia underwent heart bypass surgery, the treatment was complicated by vascular atherosclerosis.

November 8 knowledgeable source reported about an emergency operation carried out by Garkalin. Thrombosis and hand amputation reports appeared in the press on November 15.

Later, the artist’s agent Natalya Teplova said that the information that Garkalin allegedly faces amputation of his left arm due to thrombosis is not true.