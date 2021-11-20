Discovery + will shoot a film about the divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard / Showbiz Boulevard

“The film will show a story from two polar angles – how Depp married a Machiavellian liar who will stop at nothing to maintain her image, and how Heard married the man of her dreams, who turned into a monster fueled by drugs before her eyes.” , – quoted by the publication of the producer of the film.
Johnny v Amber will feature lawyers and close associates on both sides, as well as footage and audio from the stars themselves.
The film also details the epic battle fought by Depp fans and Heard fans.
The release date of the film is still unknown.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship began on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011. They got married in February 2015, and in May 2016, the actress filed for divorce, claiming that the reason for the divorce was domestic violence from her husband.
After the divorce, which took place in January 2017, the court banned Depp from approaching the ex-wife and ordered him to pay compensation in the amount of $ 7 million.
In 2018, British tabloid Sun journalist Dan Wootton published an article in which he called Depp “the man who beats his wife.” In November 2020, the actor lost the case against the tabloid in the High Court of London.