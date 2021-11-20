Discovery + will shoot a film about the divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard / Showbiz Boulevard

“The film will show a story from two polar angles – how Depp married a Machiavellian liar who will stop at nothing to maintain her image, and how Heard married the man of her dreams, who turned into a monster fueled by drugs before her eyes.” , – quoted by the publication of the producer of the film.

Johnny v Amber will feature lawyers and close associates on both sides, as well as footage and audio from the stars themselves.

The film also details the epic battle fought by Depp fans and Heard fans.

The release date of the film is still unknown.