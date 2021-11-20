Discovery + will show a documentary about the relationship of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Discovery + streaming service will tell the story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s scandalous relationship, informs Deadline.

The two-part documentary is called Johnny vs. Amber. As the creators of the picture promise, the film will show two points of view – Depp and Amber.

The first part will focus on the look of Depp, who claimed to have married “a liar who will stop at nothing to save her image,” writes Deadline.

In the second part, Hurd’s point of view will be presented, which stated that she “married the man of her dreams, but he turned out to be a cruel monster addicted to drugs.”

The documentary will show interviews with lawyers of Depp and Hurd, their acquaintances, as well as many archival footage and audio recordings.

The film was produced by Nick Hornby, Fran Baker and Matt Reid.

“Through videos, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films provide viewers with rare and important insights into the tragic breakdown of a marriage and address the critical issue of domestic violence,” Hornby said.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in 2015, but a year later the actress filed for divorce and accused the actor of domestic violence.

In the fall of 2020, he lost a libel suit against The Sun over material about the actor’s violence against Heard. Summer 2021 Depp won victory in court against Amber. The New York court partially granted the petition of the actor, who accused his ex-wife of lying and embezzling funds for charity.

Because of this scandal, Depp lost his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and a cameo in the Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off.