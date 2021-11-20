Do you think Gwyneth Paltrow is a style icon? The daughter of the actress is ready to argue with this!

Gwyneth Paltrow tops the lists of the most stylishly dressed celebrities with enviable regularity. As it turned out, the 17-year-old daughter of the actress Apple is ready to argue with this. According to Gwyneth, until recently, Apple considered her mother to be a complete dupe in matters of fashion and style.

“Over time, she began to like the way I dress, which is good, because she used to have a different opinion about my wardrobe,” says Gwyneth. “True, she still ignores my advice when shopping.”

Apple isn’t the only one who has complaints about Gwyneth’s style. The youngest son of the actress, 15-year-old Moses, does not like it when his mother dresses too provocatively. “My son doesn’t like it when I wear something revealing, see-through or with a deep cut. He wants me to look conservative in public, ”says Paltrow.

Recall that the children of Gwyneth were born in a marriage with the frontman of the group Coldplay Chris Martin. They have been together for over ten years and announced a divorce in 2014. In a recent interview, the 48-year-old actress admitted that divorce was the last thing she wanted.

Read also: Strict diet, no camp and cartoons only in French: how Gwyneth Paltrow is raising children

“I learned a lot from the situation that I least wanted in the world, – said Gwyneth. – I was never going to get divorced. I never wanted to be divorced from the father of my children. In theory, of course. But thanks to the divorce, I learned more about myself than I could have imagined. And I was also able to find the most amazing person and build with him something that I have never had before. “

Recall that shortly after her divorce from Martin, Gwyneth began dating 50-year-old screenwriter and producer Brad Falchuk, creator of American Horror Story, Scream Queens and American Crime Story. They got married in 2018. Falchuk also has two children from a previous marriage, Brody and Isabella.

As for Chris Martin, he found his happiness with actress Dakota Johnson. They bought a house not long ago and now live together. Gwyneth maintains friendly relations with Dakota, Falchuk and Martin also found a common language with each other.

Read also: “Queen of healthy lifestyle” Gwyneth Paltrow in quarantine drank whiskey every day

Photo: Getty Images