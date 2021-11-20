Doctor Ryabkova named body systems vulnerable after COVID-19 | News | News

After recovering from the coronavirus, it is necessary to monitor the state of health on a regular basis, paying close attention to the respiratory and cardiovascular systems, advises Varvara Ryabkova, a research assistant at the Autoimmunity Mosaic Laboratory at St.

“This allows us to do a six-minute walk test. You can do it yourself. The task is to go as far as possible in 6 minutes at your own pace. If during the allotted time a person passes less than 550 m, this indicates a disruption in the work of the heart or lungs, “she told the Prime agency on November 20.

The specialist added that such tests under the supervision of doctors can be passed in all clinics in the country as part of the program of in-depth medical examination after COVID-19, including checking the state of blood pressure, which is often “out of control” after an illness.

Ryabkova recommended that blood pressure be monitored at home for three weeks before visiting a doctor. Record and analyze the tonometer readings after measurements in the morning and in the evening.

“With an increase in values ​​of more than 140/90 mm Hg, it is worth contacting a doctor to decide on the need and selection of antihypertensive therapy, because each episode of pressure increase above these values ​​is an additional burden on the heart,” Ryabkova noted.

Spirometry, a method that allows you to assess the volume of inhaled and exhaled air and the speed of its passage through the respiratory tract, will help to check the condition of the lungs as part of the clinical examination for those who have had COVID-19. At home, you can conduct test measurements for holding the breath: a healthy person can hold his breath after a deep breath for more than 30 seconds, and after a deep exhalation for more than 20 seconds.

After the moderate severity of COVID-19 and above, a study of the D-dimer should be carried out as an indicator of the intensity of thrombus formation processes. Glycated hemoglobin allows you to measure the average blood glucose level over the past three months. Because of the frequent drop in glucose levels after covid, people with diabetes, prediabetes or risk factors need to monitor this indicator, the doctor explained.

On November 18, Diana Kim, a hematologist of the highest category at the Avicenna Medical Center, said that a blood clotting disorder and subsequent thrombosis or stroke can overtake those who have recovered from the coronavirus months after recovery. She stressed that even young patients without chronic diseases face similar problems.

Her colleague, candidate of medical sciences, dermatovenerologist Irina Skorogudaeva, in early November, spoke about the unusual manifestation of postcoid syndrome – post-acne or redness on the legs. It is quite rare. Meanwhile, since the virus itself circulates throughout the body, lesions can be recorded everywhere.

Currently, large-scale vaccination of citizens continues in Russia. The vaccination is free of charge. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

