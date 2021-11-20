Doctors checked Joe Biden’s health

Joe Biden will continue to perform work duties

Photo: Susan Walsh AP / TASS

The health of American leader Joe Biden is in satisfactory condition and does not prevent him from fulfilling his duties as President of the United States. This conclusion was written by his personal physician Kevin O’Connor, which is published on the official website of the White House.

“President Biden remains a healthy, energetic 78-year-old man who is able to successfully serve as President of the United States. Including as head of the executive branch, head of state and supreme commander-in-chief, ”says the document, which was sent to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

