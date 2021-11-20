Dogecoin is more expensive than a dollar: fantasy or reality

Dogecoin Remains Popular With Cryptocurrency Fans But Can The Token Recover After A 60% Drop From Historic Highs And Breaking The $ 1 Mark

Dogecoin is now worth less than a quarter of a dollar and is ranked tenth in the cryptocurrency rating by market capitalization, however, in terms of volatility and community engagement, few can compare with it. Over the year, the coin has risen in price by 7800%.

The token reached an all-time high on May 8, 2021 at $ 0.73, and has since depreciated more than 60%. But fans of the token are not discouraged and continue to run the coin in the hope of a new pump.

The social activity around Dogecoin has been gaining momentum lately, despite the modest price action. This can be clearly seen in the graph below. The peaks jumping out of the price chart hint at the growing excitement around the coin.

Dogecoin social sentiment. Source: Santiment

Man to dog friend

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency based on bitcoin source code for fun. However, People love jokes, especially if they are capable of generating money, which is why Dogecoin has an army of fans on the web.

One of the most famous missionaries of the coin is Elon Musk. His tweets with images of Shiba Inu dogs and various hints of support for DOGE fueled an unprecedented interest in the meme cryptocurrency and spawned many copycat tokens.

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin’s fundamentals are based on the popularity of the coin among celebrities on social media. In addition, many adrenaline-addicted investors are attracted by the high volatility of DOGE. A mixture of the hope for easy money, the spirit of adventurism and protest against the existing banking system, spiced with a subculture of memes, explains the enduring popularity of the token.

Is Doge more expensive than a dollar?

At the time of this writing, Dogecoin can be bought for 17 rubles. The coin is sold on most cryptocurrency trading platforms and is supported by a variety of hardware and mobile wallets.

Over the past two weeks, the coin has fallen in price by 11%, however, interest in meme coins and the general positive fundamental background in the cryptocurrency market may push Doge to its former heights. Supporters of the coin are promoting it as a simple and convenient means of payment, which is accepted for payment in stores, and predict its growth to $ 1 and more.

However, experts advise not to rush to invest in Dogecoin, pointing to the unfavorable technical picture and high competition with fresh, not yet overbought meme tokens. According to Daniil Shepovalov, IT expert and specialist in technical analysis, in the long term, DOGE / USD charts look unattractive and do not inspire confidence.

“To be honest, it doesn’t look very attractive on the weekly and monthly timeframes. An unpleasant-looking candlestick, resistance with planted investors (red zone on the DOGE / USD chart), below the $ 0.1 level “beckons”, ”the expert explained in an exclusive commentary for BeInCrypto.

DOGE / USD monthly chart. Source: Daniil Shepovalov (danya.ru)

At the same time, Dogecoin can still surprise everyone at some point by “taking” the dollar.

“If the bullish cycle of bitcoin continues: it is unlikely that this meme-coin will be left alone, and it may surprise everyone again,” added Daniil Shepovalov.

Dog competitors

The Dogecoin phenomenon has spawned many imitators: Shiba Inu, which blew up the Internet in just a few months, FLOKI, Dogelon Mars (ELON), DogeDash, DogeSwap, Meta Shiba – this is an incomplete list of dog-themed coins inspired by the success of Dogecoin.

According to Daniil Shepovalov, fans of meme coins and hot money should take a closer look at tokens that have not yet passed the pump stage.

“But it seems to me that it would be much more promising to look for a coin that is just dangling somewhere below in the range of accumulation, which has not yet been pumped. A meme-coin with a funny name, something about hype metauniverses, or a fundamentally strong L1 project – I think there are many interesting options, ”he said.

Investments in such coins are speculative and high-risk. Investors should independently analyze young projects for signs of scam.

