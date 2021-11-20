Dora and Ariana Grande become the most listened to singers on Spotify in Russia – Society

MOSCOW, March 8. / TASS /. In honor of International Women’s Day, the audio streaming service Spotify launched the Equal campaign in support of women in the music industry, and also named the most popular female performers in 2021 in Russia. The rating was made according to the data for January 1 – February 22. This was said in a statement.

So, Dora, Alena Shvets, Zivert, Klava Koka and Zemfira got into the top 5 most listened to Russian-speaking performers. The five most popular foreign performers include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey.

As part of the Equal program in Russia, together with the magazine and educational platform Parallel, Spotify will hold a series of music camps for female musicians. Starting March 8, any girl wishing to pursue a career in music will be able to apply to participate. Over the course of five days, 12 girls, six each in Moscow and St. Petersburg, will create music tracks under the guidance of mentors and experts. Camp participants will have access to musical instruments and equipment, and will also be able to communicate with professionals from various areas of the music industry. The result of the project will be a collection of tracks that can be listened to on Spotify. You can apply for participation by filling out a form in the official groups of the online magazine “Parallel” in social networks. The program itself will launch in April in 50 countries around the world, including Russia.

Also on March 8, a dedicated Equal section will appear in the Spotify app, which will collect music created by women from all over the world.