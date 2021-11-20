Dubbed Trailer for Spencer Released Starring Kristen Stewart

The White Nights Film Distribution Company has released a dubbed trailer for the Chilean director Pablo Larrain’s drama Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana (originally Spencer). The new video immerses viewers in the atmosphere of those Christmas days at the Sandringham estate, when Princess Diana decided to end her relationship with the royal family.

The main role in the film was played by Kristen Stewart. The actress recently received a Spotlight award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her work in Spencer.

“Portraying a real person, especially someone like Princess Diana, is incredibly difficult, but Kristen Stewart did a great job! She literally melted into this iconic figure, adopted the mannerisms, accent, movements of Diana and even caught her amazing emotional depth. We are incredibly happy to present Kristen with this award and believe this is the best role in her career so far, ”says Festival Director Harold Matzner.

Spencer will be released in Russia on December 9th. The premiere screenings of the film took place at the Toronto and Venice film festivals.

Previously, the Neon film company showed a poster for the film. The costumes were designed by Jacqueline Durran and the soundtrack was recorded by Johnny Greenwood of Radiohead. More details here.