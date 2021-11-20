Due to what disease actor Tom Cruise put on weight

Three-time Golden Globe winner Tom Cruise has lost his gorgeous shape and overweight due to endocrine disorders or depression. This assumption was made by nutritionist Anastasia Plescheva. According to the expert, in most cases, obesity occurs according to the classic formula – excess nutrition, multiplied not by hypodynamia, that is, life without movement.

Fans panicked when they saw the recently drastically changed Cruise. The artist has always been slim and fit, and during the “Interview with the Vampire” and the first impossible missions, women all over the world literally went crazy for him. Could he have just settled on the couch with a hamburger and a bucket of fried wings by the age of 59? Fans do not believe in this and suspect the disease is the culprit.

Tom Cruise is in attendance at @SFGiants game tonight. It is Fleet Week in San Francisco #ResilientSF #Postseason pic.twitter.com/uRGX98xv6X – Chris Alvarez (@ CAlvarezABC7) October 10, 2021

Often, excess weight falls on people with endocrine disorders, especially when it comes to hypothyroidism or hypercortisolism. But Plescheva, looking at the photo, did not find any signs of the ailments mentioned in the actor. If the disease is likely, the expert believes, it is more likely mental.











“Also often the cause of weight gain is a patient’s neurological disorders, a stress factor, often a number of drugs taken in order to remove a person from depression… That is, antidepressants can lead to both weight gain and weight loss. Therefore, one can only assume here “, – Anastasia Plescheva summed up in an interview with dni.ru.

Photo diagnoses, of course, are not reliable things. Myself Tom Cruise, as far as is known, he did not declare any health problems, so for now, those who are especially worried can only hope that their idol in recent months has simply been carried away by pies and cakes.

