Dwayne Johnson says he wants to be the next James Bond | Page # 2

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson expressed his desire to play James Bondif he had the opportunity. The actor mentioned this in a new interview with Esquire as part of the promotion of his new film “Red Notice.”

After Daniel Craig officially last played the role of Bond in No Time to Die, there are constant speculations on the network about who could be his successor, and Scala made it clear that he would like to play a British secret agent, especially because his family has close relationship with the popular franchise.

You may not have known, but Dwayne Johnson’s grandfather, a Samoan-American wrestler Fanene Maivia, played one of the adversaries of Bond in the 1967 film “You Only Live Twice “… The actor noted that he would like to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, but only as the next James Bond after Daniel Craig …

“I don’t want to be a villain. I have to be Bond,” said Skala.

During his film career, Johnson became famous as an action movie star and starred in many blockbusters, but the role of Bond for him, apparently, will remain unattainable. The fact is that Dwayne Johnson, with his athletic form and sparkling bald head, is completely different in type from James Bond. In addition, the actor’s age (Rock is already 49 years old), American origin and high employment in other projects can prevent the actor from playing a British spy. In general, as they say, dreaming is harmless.

The same scene with the Rock’s grandfather :

