Electric crossovers were shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Reedus

After a two-year pause, you can clearly see how the agenda of the Los Angeles Auto Show has changed. The center of attention was the premieres of electric crossover concepts and production crossovers Hyundai Seven, Kia EV9, Toyota bZ4X and Fisker Ocean.

Not so long ago, visitors came to the auto show to see the premieres of large SUVs, pickups and crossovers traditionally demanded in the North American market. However, the impact of the pandemic, the semiconductor supply crisis and turbulence in the economy changed the tone of the show.

Hyundai Seven Concept Hyundai

Interest in SUVs is still there, but new items have become much more progressive. The main events were the premieres of the Hyundai Seven and Kia EV9 concepts – Korean electric crossover vehicles representing the design of the future production models of Hyundai and Kia.

The design of the concepts is markedly different from what Korean brands have done in the past, especially in the interior and equipment.

Hyundai seven Hyundai

Fisker has brought its premium Ocean electric car to the Los Angeles Auto Show. The crossover has become a sensation for its original looks and impressive performance. With an affordable cost of $ 37,499, Ocean is also interesting because it is one of the most environmentally friendly electric vehicles in the world.

Fisker ocean Fisker

Another highlight was the premiere of Toyota’s bZ4X electric crossover. The first ever serial electric car of the Japanese brand did not deviate from the common design language, the absolute embodiment of which was the C-HR crossover before.

Toyota bZ4X Toyota Motor Corporation

The long-term relationship between Toyota and Subaru has found its embodiment again – the electric car bZ4X has a twin brother with the Subaru badge – Solterra.

The Range Rover is built in the Midlands but bought in California, making Los Angeles a good place to debut the fifth-generation premium SUV on the global stage. The Range Rover will go down in history as the only V8-powered car shown in Los Angeles in 2021.

Thus, it is too early to say that the show in Los Angeles is “not right”. This is even more evident after the debut of the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS. Its performance is so remarkable that it never occurs to anyone that by exhibiting another powerful car with an internal combustion engine instead of an electric car, the Porsche GT looks like a retrograde.