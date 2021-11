https://ria.ru/20211120/veter-1759969243.html

Emergencies Ministry warned Muscovites about ice and strong wind

Strengthening wind, ice and sleet and rain will persist in Moscow until Saturday evening, according to the website of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Strengthening wind, ice and sleet and sleet will remain in Moscow until Saturday evening, according to the website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia. ice, the increase in wind with gusts of up to 15-20 m / s will remain, “the message says.

