Emma Stone: 10 roles that made her one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood

Today she is 33 years old, one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, the owner of many film awards, including an Oscar for the main female role, and simply very talented and beloved by millions of viewers, Emma Stone. Emma (more precisely, Emily) wanted to become an actress since childhood – she played in school productions, and at the age of 14 she persuaded her parents to leave their native Arizona for Los Angeles. In 2007, she got a minor role in the comedy “Superbaddies”, and in 2009, she played in “Welcome to Zombieland.” The real breakthrough happened in 2010, thanks to the brilliantly played Olive Pendergast in the “Excellent student of easy virtue” (Emma was even nominated for a Golden Globe). The rest is history. In honor of the actress’s birthday, we recall ten of the most striking and important roles in her career.

“Welcome to Zombieland” (2009)

This film by Ruben Fleischer is still one of the funniest horror films of the 2000s. Zombieland is the USA, as the state is called now, after the invasion of zombies. In the story, a small group of survivors – two guys and two girls – wanders around the country, now and then fighting with the living dead. They decide to get to the amusement park, because, according to rumors, the zombies have not yet reached it. There the main events of the film unfold. By the way, in 2019 a sequel was released – “Zombieland: Control Shot”.

Shot from the movie “Welcome to Zombieland”

“Excellent student of easy virtue” (2010)

Will Gluck’s comedy brought Stone worldwide success and a Golden Globe nomination. In “Excellent student of easy virtue,” she plays Olive, a schoolgirl who suddenly finds herself at the center of a scandal: rumors circulate within the walls of the educational institution that she has lost her innocence. At first, Olive tries to stop these conversations, but, realizing that it is useless, turns them to his advantage and becomes the most popular student (albeit with a bad reputation).