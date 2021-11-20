Emma Watson, Guidi Klum, Rami Malek: Celebrity Falls

When stars take to the stage or parade on the red carpet, they always want to look their best. Therefore, exquisite costumes and dresses, as well as beautiful, but uncomfortable shoes, are chosen for social events. It is heels and long outfits that often cause embarrassment in public.

Spectators are always interested in watching the stars get out of this stressful situation. Someone gets up as if nothing happened, and someone is laughing along with everyone from their fall. Details are in the OBOZREVATEL article.

1. Amy Schumer

The main character of the movie “Spy”, actress and comedian Amy was not taken aback after the fall. She got into an awkward situation at the Time 100 ceremony in 2015. Then she walked the red carpet near Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The star couple did not react in any way to Amy’s fall and did not help her rise.

Video of the day

Later, Schumer jokingly commented on this situation: “It’s all because of jealousy (Kardashian – Ed.)… You feel like a simple girl at a party when a hotter beauty appears in front of you. “

2. Jennifer Lawrence

The fall of Jennifer during the Oscar ceremony in 2013 was remembered by the stars for a long time. Then the actress was in a fluffy Dior dress. When she climbed the stairs for the award, she got entangled in the outfit, and then fell. The girl was embarrassed, covering her face with her hands. The audience stood up and supported the beauty with applause. Lawrence stood up and pretended nothing had happened.

3. Emma Thompson

Emma, ​​star of the cult film Cruella, has a great sense of humor. In 2013, during a ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater (Hollywood), Thompson lost her balance and fell. This happened in front of the stars, as well as a large number of guests and photographers. After the embarrassment, the actress laughed at herself and stood up.

4. Hayden Panettiere

At the 2014 Met Gala, Hayden, a former girlfriend of Ukrainian boxer Vladimir Klitschko, got entangled in a Tom Ford dress and fell on the stairs. Colleagues rushed to help her up. However, the American actress smiled and stood up on her own. Then she continued to pose for photographers.

5. Emma Watson

Actress Emma has learned how to professionally get out of stressful situations. In 2011, on the red carpet during the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, her heels got tangled in a fluffy cascading dress. The girl decided not to pretend that nothing had happened, but laughed at the embarrassment.

6. Heidi Klum

In 2008, during the Emmy Awards, Heidi fell on stage. The TV presenter and model performed a parody number: she had to fall into the arms of the comedian Tom Bergeron. But in the end she found herself on the floor. The man did not have time to catch the celebrity.

7. John Hamm

In 2015, actor John won an Emmy for his role in Mad Men. Climbing the stairs for the award, he got entangled in the suit and fell. The audience laughed and Hamm went with them. He calmly got up and took the long-awaited prize for his efforts.

8. Rami Malek

The actor and producer received an Oscar for Best Actor in 2019. After receiving the award, he fell off the stage right into the audience. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Colleagues helped Rami up and then called an ambulance to make sure everything was okay.

