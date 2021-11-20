Ethereum founder proposed a new use of cryptocurrency / News / Finance.ua

Cryptocurrency can be used not only as a means of payment or investment instrument. The so-called city tokens can fill the coffers of cities, as well as contribute to the transparency of taxation and public procurement, says Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin.

He stated this at the SG Blockchain Day 2021 conference. Buterin admitted that he is watching with interest the implementation of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in urban management systems in different countries.

“There are a lot of experiments going on. This sector is still at a very early stage of development, which, on the one hand, means the absence of textbooks, but on the other hand, there are many opportunities, ”Buterin said.

He is confident that filling the budgets of cities through the release of their own cryptocurrency will make the payment of taxes more transparent. As an example, the man mentioned MiamiCoin – the urban token of the American city of Miami.

“When taxpayers pay taxes, the cryptocurrency is minted on the network, which is equal to their tax payment. A cryptographic receipt is generated confirming that the number of coins minted is equal to the amount of taxes paid. If you do not want to disclose the exact amount of taxes paid, there are ways to do it through a zero knowledge protocol, ”added the author of the second cryptocurrency.

Another aspect is digital currencies of central banks (CBDC). With their help, it is possible to make the public procurement system more transparent: those contractors who offer the lowest price for services will win at the auctions. This eliminates corruption as the winner will be determined by the smart contract.

Buterin allowed the use of blockchain for voting in the urban community. The confidentiality of the process will ensure a zero knowledge protocol, and the blockchain will provide transparency and trust to the process as a whole.

“While some of the inputs are sensitive, you still have cryptographic evidence that voting follows the rules,” he describes the process. Buterin does not rule out the integration of urban cryptocurrencies with the broader blockchain ecosystem, for example, gaining access to the DeFi markets.