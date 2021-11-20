Ethereum “killer” has grown 100 times in a year and got into the Bloomberg terminal

Smart contracts are one of the leading growth drivers in the use of cryptocurrencies. remains dominant due to strong decentralization, but yields to more recent projects in terms of commission and transaction processing speed. So, the throughput of Ethereum does not exceed 15 transactions per second, during the same time it can process 50,000 transactions.

Smart contracts are actively used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. At the beginning of the year, Ethereum accounted for 97.7% of blocked funds, now it has decreased to 66.7%. Solana ranks third with $ 13 billion in blocked funds and a 5.2% stake. These heights were achieved in a short period of time, since the network (mainnet) was launched only in March last year.

Later, Solana joined the battle for NFTs (non-fungible tokens) used in the field of digital art. The debut took place three months ago, when a collection of 10 thousand monkeys was sold in 8 minutes. The sale confirmed the high speed of the network with extremely low fees (less than 1 cent). Now 193 NFT projects are supported by Solana, and the turnover of NFT images using this blockchain has exceeded $ 900 million.

Solana’s success caused a 100-fold increase in prices and brought the network to the fifth place in the overall capitalization rating with a volume of $ 64 billion. Due to high institutional demand, the cryptocurrency became the third after Ethereum, which got into the Bloomberg terminal to be able to track quotes.

Solana is gradually catching up with Ethereum in terms of the number of nodes: 982 versus 3346, respectively. The rise of decentralization, coupled with low fees and high transaction processing speed, is increasingly leading startups to choose Solana as their underlying blockchain.

