Ethereum vs Bitcoin, Ripple’s Success and the Crypto Train

In the cryptocurrency market, the rapid growth was traditionally followed by a significant correction, which triggered the liquidation of long positions by almost $ 1 billion, the correspondent of the Kapital.kz business information center reports.

Such “traps” occur after almost every sharp movement in the price of bitcoin. Therefore, experts are now concerned with the question of how quickly digital gold will be able to win back losses. After all, further forecasts for the movement of the BTC price will depend on the speed of recovery.

One of the events that influenced the market was the signing by the President of the United States of an infrastructure plan without amendments on cryptocurrencies. Legislators did not hear the voices of representatives of the crypto community, and the presidential administration remained deaf to them. As a result, the document included an expanded definition of the “broker” category, which was so feared by the blockchain industry. Such an interpretation will allow them to be classified in this category, and subsequently to assign additional responsibilities to them – miners and node operators in blockchain networks, developers of cryptocurrency wallets, liquidity providers in DeFi projects and other industry participants. All of them may be required to report to the tax office on customer transactions, which will often be technically impracticable.

The bears were also helped by the rejection by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the application of the VanEck management company to launch a commodity bitcoin ETF fund that would own not futures on the “first cryptocurrency”, but directly the “coins” themselves. Commission representatives said that due to legal and technological aspects, the approval of such a fund could call into question the safety of investors’ funds. In other words, the Commission is afraid that representatives of the fund may lose access to wallets with bitcoins, and they will not get anything for this because of the legal vacuum in this area.

All these events do not prevent crypto enthusiasts from confidently looking into the future. And the most daring of them argue that there will be no cryptocurrency industry soon: cryptocurrencies will become part of all sectors of the economy. So says Anthony Pampliano of Morgan Greek Digital. In his opinion, Apple and other tech giants will inevitably allow payments with digital coins. “Cryptocurrencies will not be a separate industry. Instead, they infiltrate it into all existing assets and industries, ”he said. The expert noted that quite recently, when talking about cryptocurrencies, a respectable manager risked being branded as crazy, but now everything has changed radically. “Whether it’s Apple CEO Tim Cook or anyone with power and influence, whether he’s in finance, technology, or elsewhere, he’s now allowed to talk openly about the technology. Perhaps the mighty of this world were just waiting for this, ”the businessman explained.

Following the results of a record seven-day period, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market underwent a significant, but expected correction and dropped much below the previously reached $ 3 trillion mark. As of Wednesday evening, November 17, 2021, it amounted to $ 2.6 trillion, which is 12.33% below the values ​​recorded at the end of last week.

1. Bitcoin (BTC). On Wednesday evening, November 17, 2021, the price of “digital gold” against the background of the correction dropped to $ 59,735. According to the results of the past seven-day period, the market capitalization of bitcoin fell by $ 161 billion and amounted to $ 1127 trillion. The share of the “first cryptocurrency” in the total market capitalization decreased by 0.3 percentage points and stood at 43.3% at the end of the last reporting period.

2. Ethereum (ETH).

Ether is conceptually far ahead of Bitcoin. This opinion is shared by the CEO of the investment company Citadel Ken Griffin. According to the financier, Ethereum will take the place of Bitcoin due to the latter’s fundamental flaws, such as a huge carbon footprint, limited transaction processing speed and high risks of fraud. “Bitcoin is incredibly expensive to manage payments,” the billionaire said. It is worth noting that Ken Griffin is one of those people who believe that the cryptocurrency industry is still in its infancy. “I think these are still very early opportunities. All of us have not yet missed the “crypto train”, in a sense, it is still at the station and preparing for departure, “he said.

As of Wednesday evening, November 17, 2021, the price of digital oil was $ 4184, following the general market trend. Efir managed to stay above the psychological mark of $ 4000. The weekly fall in the value of the asset was 13.52%. The share of Ethereum (ETH) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization during this time decreased by 0.16 percentage points and amounted to 19.2%.

3. Binance Coin (BNB).

On Wednesday evening, November 17, 2021, BNB was valued at $ 572.24. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency lost 12.49%. The share of Binance Coin (BNB) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 0.01 percentage points to 3.7%.

4. Solana (SOL). On Wednesday evening, November 17, 2021, the SOL value settled at $ 214.04. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency fell by 11.87%. At the same time, the share of Solana (SOL) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization was 2.53%.

5. Cordano (ADA).

On Wednesday evening, November 17, 2021, Cordano (ADA) was priced at $ 1.85. The value of this digital asset over the past seven days fell by 18.14%, and its share in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization fell by 0.24 percentage points to 2.4%

6. Ripple (XRP). Banking Cryptocurrency has taken another step to strengthen its influence in the UAE, which is loyal to cryptocurrencies. LuLu Exchange, a financial services provider from that country, and Pakistani bank Bank Alfalah have entered into a strategic partnership with Ripple to accelerate money transfers between countries using the RippleNet solution. Bank Alfalah, one of Pakistan’s largest commercial banks, will pioneer the country in integrating blockchain solutions to improve cross-border payments. Remittances to Pakistan account for a significant share in the total volume of remittances from the UAE, since the Pakistani diaspora makes up 15% of the total population of the Emirates. If the project is successful, LuLu Exchange plans to deploy a similar solution for transfers to Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore and Malaysia, which will further strengthen Ripple’s position in the money transfer market.