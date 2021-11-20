Euro pyrrhic victory | Investing.com

The successes of the EUR / USD bulls are local in nature.

The 66th record high in 2021 scared the bears no less than the rumors about the Bank of England’s repo rate hike after the release of British data. Alas, taking profit is nothing more than getting rid of ballast. Most salespeople will grip their shorts with their teeth, while the cowardly ones, as usual, will grab only a fraction of the pie. For a serious correction of the euro, good reasons are needed, but you will not find them in the daytime with fire.

Finally, the words of Christine Lagarde are beginning to reach investors that the hopes for the ECB rate hike in 2022 do not correspond to the regulator’s plans. The head of the central bank in her speech to the European Parliament stressed that tightening monetary policy will do more harm than good, and the conditions for monetary restrictions next year will not be met. As a result, money markets shifted expectations of growth in the deposit rate to 2023, and weakened not only against the US dollar, but also against other world currencies.

It should be noted that when EUR / USD was trading near 1.1 at the end of 2019, speculative net shorts for the common European currency were significantly higher than at present. The main currency pair has room to fall, and most investors are well aware of this.

Dynamics of speculative positions in major currencies

Dynamics of speculative positions in major currencies

Source: Bloomberg, Saxobank

The downtrend in EUR / USD is based on divergence in monetary policy. If the ECB does not think about raising rates, the Fed is increasingly inclined to tighten monetary policy. When one of the most serious “doves” of the FOMC, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Charles Evans, says that a rate hike in 2022 may be appropriate, it is suggestive. The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Rafael Bostic believes that the Fed may begin to increase borrowing costs in the middle of next year.

Reuters experts are more conservative. According to their consensus forecast, the federal funds rate will rise for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2022, followed by two more increases in the first and second quarters of 2023. The rate is expected to reach 1.25-1.5% by the end of 2023. At the same time, 27 out of 42 specialists believe that it is necessary to start tightening monetary policy earlier. In September. According to Bank of America, the double blow in the form of rising prices and wages will make the central bank feel uncomfortable and push it to raise rates in the summer, if not sooner.

Reuters experts expect that in the fourth quarter it will accelerate from 2% to 4.8%, and by the end of 2022 the economy will expand by 3.9%. New York Fed President John Williams believes that the recovery is progressing at a steady pace, in the States is huge, and it is falling very quickly. Alas, the same cannot be said about the eurozone with its energy crisis and the threat of a trade war between the EU and Britain.

Divergences in monetary policy and economic growth will continue to serve the bears on EUR / USD with faith and truth for a long time to come. In this regard, traders should focus on selling on the rebound from the resistances at 1.143, 1.1455 and 1.1495, or on condition that the pair returns below the support at 1.133.

Dmitry Demidenko for LiteForex