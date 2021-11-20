ex-lover Leonardo DiCaprio is pregnant for the first time

“I have kept this secret for a very long time, for six whole months. And now I can finally share with you this exciting news. A new journey begins! ” – admitted Tony. She also spoke about her reaction to pregnancy. As soon as the model knew that she would become a mother, her only thought was that at last this event would happen in her life.

“My life will change forever. I am incredibly excited. The best thing about pregnancy is waking up every morning and knowing that you are expecting a baby. This is such happiness. I touch my stomach and understand that there is a baby inside me, and I am an amazingly happy person, ”the expectant mother shared.

Tony became famous not only due to her career in the modeling world, but also thanks to her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. The lovers began dating in 2013, they were not stopped by an almost 20-year age difference. However, a year later, the Hollywood heartthrob broke up with the fashion model.

Recently it became known about the pregnancy of the “wonder woman” Gal Gadot. Emily Ratajkowski, a lover of nude, is also waiting for her first-born: her interesting position did not make her change her preferences in terms of clothing.