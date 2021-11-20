Experts told how tougher rules for the entry of migrants will change the lives of Russians

Starting December 29, the lion’s share of foreigners who come to work in Russia will be less welcomed. It is planned that migrants will be obliged to provide certificates of the absence of dangerous infections and addiction to drugs. The corresponding draft order was prepared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

According to the document, within 30 days from the date of arrival, labor migrants will have to confirm the absence of drug addiction and infections, including HIV. The certificates will need to be submitted to the territorial office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in paper or electronic form, with a digital signature. The data will be entered into the information system of the department within three working days. If a guest enters the territory of Russia not for work, he has much more time to provide documents – 90 days.

At the same time, arriving foreigners will have to go through fingerprinting and photo registration procedures. Security officials are confident that identification by biometric data will deprive visitors of the desire and ability to break the law. “Recently, migrants who were prohibited from staying in our country changed their first names, surnames, place of residence and even nationality. Having updated their biography, they re-entered the Russian Federation,” the source said.

As the head of the Federation of Migrants of Russia Vadim Kozhenov told us, the innovation will also affect the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). It includes, along with Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. Citizens of these countries have the right to stay in Russia for a long time without permits. They do not need to undergo fingerprinting registration and medical examination. It is estimated that before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there were approximately 2.5 million visitors from the EAEU in Russia.

– We have an imbalance in the area of ​​epidemic security. Those who need a patent are tested, but migrants from the EAEU countries are not. But among them there are also patients. Therefore, there is a unification, – says Vadim Kozhenov. The new rule will not apply to children under 6 and citizens of Belarus – the latter are practically equated in labor rights with Russians.

How will toughening requirements for newcomers affect the labor market? For industries whose employees closely interact with people (education and upbringing of children, health care, trade and public catering, consumer services, tourism and hospitality), nothing will change.

“In our area, certificates from the absence of infections in the employee, medical books have always been obligatory, they are required by almost all employers,” said a representative of a recruiting agency for the selection of domestic personnel in Moscow. – Unless the prices for services will continue to rise. Most of the customers want workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. It is more pleasant and safer to deal with vaccinated nannies, housekeepers, drivers, nurses …

– Whom do Muscovites prefer – foreign workers or Russians?

– Most of them require Slavs – Russians, Belarusians. Ukraine is in question. Employees from Asia are hired by those who have previously worked with them and have received a more or less positive experience. If the cooperation did not work out or, God forbid, there was a serious trouble, the customers do not want to see them under any circumstances.

– Do labor migrants prefer to “settle” in Moscow (Russia) or more often they work on a rotational basis?

– Most of the newcomers make patents and are looking for a permanent job. For many, it is unprofitable to travel back and forth. They come here to work, not for a walk.