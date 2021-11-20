https://ria.ru/20211119/sboy-1759899035.html

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crashed

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crashed – RIA Novosti, 11/19/2021

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crashed

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users in different countries, including Russia, complain about service failures, according to the site’s data … RIA Novosti, 11/19/2021

2021-11-19T20: 35

2021-11-19T20: 35

2021-11-19T23: 51

technologies

Spain

USA

Mark Zuckerberg

instagram

whatsapp inc.

facebook

Russia

MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. Users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in different countries, including Russia, complain about service failures, according to data from the Downdetector website, which tracks problems and disconnections of popular Internet resources. The first reports of problems appeared after 19:50 Moscow time. Complaints come from users from the USA (mainly about errors in the work of Instagram and Facebook), Germany (WhatsApp and Instagram); Netherlands (WhatsApp), UK (Instagram). Malfunctions with all three services are also reported from France, Italy, Spain, Russia and other countries. Instagram experiences errors in the application and news feed, WhatsApp – when sending messages and connecting to the server, Facebook – in the website and application. The social network Facebook was founded in February 2004 by 19-year-old American student Mark Zuckerberg. The company, which was renamed Meta in late October, is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. It owns the services Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. In early October, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and some other applications crashed globally – they were unavailable to users for almost seven hours.

Spain

USA

Russia

2021

