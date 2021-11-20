Failure of NVIDIA: processors for mining were not in demand

Gamers’ complaints about the high cost of video cards have been heard – NVIDIA (NASDAQ 🙂 first tried to limit the computing power of devices when finding a hash function, and then released specialized devices for mining (CMP). However, the trick failed – sales of the CMP (crypto-mining processor) failed.

CMP were supposed to replace the RTX 30 series video cards, which were out of competition in terms of Ethereum mining efficiency and payback periods. So, at the time of its release last fall, the top-end RTX 3090 was hitting back its value after 4 months, and the soaring cost further fueled investment interest in video cards.

The software limitation of computing power did not work, as crypto miners learned to bypass it. Then in early 2021 NVIDIA released CMP. These devices are truncated versions of video cards with no video output. Since the use of the same processors did not solve the problem with the shortage of chips, and the miners did not take a small discount in exchange for the loss of versatility, sales fell through.

To make matters worse, CMPs were found to be less effective. With the same power consumption, the top 90HX demonstrates a power of 86 Mh / s, while the RTX 3090 – 121 Mh / s. CMP is 30% cheaper than RTX, but their payback period is at the same level – about one and a half years. This means that as complexity grows, CMP will retire earlier, while RTX will still be profitable. In addition, at any time the video card can be used for its intended purpose.

Unsurprisingly, CMP’s sales are down 60% in, and the company is forecasting further declines in demand. If we take the total volume of realized CMPs from the sales of video cards for the same time, then their share will be only 3% or $ 526 million from $ 19.3 billion.

The company did its best to reduce the shortage of video accelerators caused by cryptocurrency mining, but failed. NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress claims that they are not aware of how strong the demand for products is driven by the cryptocurrency market. However, graphics card sales were up 50% from the third quarter of last year, with sales revenue of $ 3.2 billion.

