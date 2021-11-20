Fashionable Cruella: who and how made a stylish supervillain out of Emma Stone

Charles James Tree Dress Chicago History Museum

Another iconic outfit for Cruella is the one in which she stands on the roof of a car. She is wearing a long pink skirt and a jacket embroidered with figures of horses and carriages. How did you work on it?

This jacket is a real work of art. I found a great prototype that was perfect for us, but we decided to redo it. As for the skirt, it had to completely cover the Baroness’s car. That is, in addition to length and volume, other criteria had to be taken into account: the skirt should be light enough so that Emma could move around in it, but at the same time have some weight in order to effectively fall off the car. The task turned out to be difficult – in the original version, the suit was literally overwhelming. In the end, Kirsten Fletcher, an amazing costume designer, came to our aid, and I also hired a bunch of students to hand-sew the petals in my workshop. I think in the end there were more than five thousand of them on the skirt. More precisely – 5060.

Still from the movie “Cruella” Disney

Baroness von Hellmann’s outfits differ from what Cruella wears. What was the inspiration for her looks?

Her image is largely inspired by the Dior collections, and she herself is a little old-fashioned – she is closer to the 1950s and 1960s. She is a good designer, but in her vision she is behind the times, so Cruella can be a breath of fresh air for her. In our view, the Baroness has a great sense of style, and this can be seen in her work. I have teamed up with the incredible costume designer Jane Lowe based in Worthing, on the south coast of England. I went to her in a car filled to the brim with all sorts of fabrics, dumped it all on the floor of her studio, and then we began to come up with outfits right on the mannequin, pinning the fabric with pins and discussing ideas. Then we met with Emma Thompson and tried things on her. She was delighted.

Still from the movie “Cruella” Disney

What’s your favorite costume from the movie?

In one scene, a small Chihuahua in a rat costume appears on the screen. I think this is my favorite!