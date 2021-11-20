https://ria.ru/20210312/forsazh9-1600841065.html

“Fast and Furious 9” will be shown in Russia earlier than in the USA

The ninth part of the blockbuster "Fast and Furious 9" will be released in Russia on May 20, the world premiere is scheduled for June 25

MOSCOW, 12 March – RIA Novosti. The ninth part of the blockbuster “Fast and Furious 9” will be released in Russia on May 20, the world premiere is scheduled for June 25, the press service of Universal Pictures in Russia told RIA Novosti. The world premiere of the film was originally scheduled for May 21, 2020, and then repeatedly was postponed due to the pandemic. “The release in Russia will take place on May 20,” the press service said in response to a question about the release of the film. In the ninth part of the blockbuster, the peaceful life of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is disrupted when cyber terrorist Cypher decides to take revenge Dominic for all his failures that occurred through his fault.

