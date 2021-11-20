Feature of new variant of delta-strain of coronavirus named

https://ria.ru/20211120/koronavirus-1759951014.html

Why is the new variant of the delta covid strain dangerous?

Named a feature of the new variant of the delta strain of coronavirus – Russia news today

Why is the new variant of the delta covid strain dangerous?

Scientists from Imperial College London conducted a study, during which they compared the characteristics of the delta strain of coronavirus and its subvariants. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

2021-11-20T13: 25

2021-11-20T13: 25

2021-11-20T14: 04

spread of coronavirus

London

United Kingdom

sajid javid

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

delta strain of coronavirus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152158/28/1521582899_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_5b8a32ed8edf2486ad128ed031165813.jpg

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Scientists from Imperial College London conducted a study comparing the characteristics of the delta strain of coronavirus and its subvariants, focusing on a branch called AY.4.2, which was reported by UK Health Minister Sajid Javid in October. The authors of the work analyzed the results of PCR tests of 100 112 people taken in the period from October 19 to November 5, 1399 were positive. Moreover, the delta and its variants were found in 841 smears, of which almost 12 percent accounted for AY.4.2. Of all those infected with this branch of the delta strain, only 33% observed the classic symptoms of COVID-19: loss or change of smell and taste, fever, and also a persistent cough. Study co-author Krystle Donnelly emphasized that this feature can be both encouraging and negative. According to her, the absence of coughing can reduce the spread of the virus through droplets of saliva, but, on the other hand, the tendency to asymptomatic course may, on the contrary, increase the incidence. “Obviously, people wait for symptoms to appear before being tested to find out if they are infected or not. The absence of symptoms can facilitate transmission of the virus,” she explained. The Indian strain (delta) was identified in October 2020. It is distinguished by a shortened incubation period and increased stress on the human body. The delta continues to mutate: there are already several subspecies, the most dangerous of which scientists consider the delta-plus variant. With the status of AY.4.2, first identified in the United Kingdom, experts have not yet decided. This variety may have a higher rate of spread than the original delta, as reported by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Later, cases of infection with AY.4.2 were reported in other countries, including Russia.

https://ria.ru/20211119/ukhan-1759800718.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211119/koronavirus-1759854526.html

London

United Kingdom

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152158/28/1521582899_107 0:1814:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_8ccdaa0fe40f750dbc8c0d3c2f071c30.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

london, united kingdom, sajid javid, russia, coronavirus covid-19, delta strain of coronavirus