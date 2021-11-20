https://ria.ru/20211120/zabor-1759993070.html

Finland thinks about building a fence on the border with Russia

Finland is discussing the idea of ​​building barriers on the border with Russia, which would prevent migrants from crossing it outside the checkpoints.

HELSINKI, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Finland is discussing the idea of ​​building barriers on the border with Russia, which would prevent migrants from crossing it outside the checkpoints. According to the public broadcaster Yle, former Interior Minister and MP from the opposition Coalition Party Kai Mykkänen made a proposal to build the fence on November 12. In the political publication Demokraatti, he urged the government to consider the issue. According to Yle, Mikko Lehmus, head of the risk assessment center of the Finnish border service, noted that there are no legal barriers to the construction of barriers. At the same time, this would be extremely difficult and would not sufficiently protect against illegal migrants. In turn, the deputy commander of the border service of South-Eastern Finland, Jukka Lukkari, called the idea inappropriate. At the same time, in his opinion, the construction of fences may be justified near border checkpoints. This is not the first time that the construction of a fence on the Russian border has been discussed in Finland. This idea had already been abandoned on January 4, 2019, when they wanted to create a barrier to the movement of wild boars. Then the Finnish Ministry of Agriculture decided that “this is a complex structure for construction and maintenance, which will also interfere with biodiversity not only in Finland, but also have a negative impact on the Scandinavian and Western Eurasian flora and fauna. “Estonia has already begun to build a fence on the border with Russia – as the authorities say, to prevent” hybrid attacks “on the EU and NATO countries. At the same time, Tallinn notes that there are no signs of any threat on the Estonian-Russian border.

Finland

Russia

2021

