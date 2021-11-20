Finnish political scientist calls possible construction of barriers on the border with Russia absurd – Gazeta.Ru

Finnish political scientist Johan Beckman, in an interview with Gazeta.Ru, ridiculed the proposal of the former Interior Minister Kaia Mykkianen to build barriers on the border with Russia from illegal migrants, calling it idiotic.

“This is absurd, nobody takes such idiotic“ proposals ”seriously. There are provocateurs in any country. If someone yelled something in the Finnish parliament, it doesn’t mean anything. Our border with Russia is the border of friendship and trust. She has the best aura in Europe. This has never happened and will never happen for a large number of refugees to come to us from Russia, ”Beckman said.

According to the political scientist, Kai Mykkänen is the only Finnish politician with Russian roots, but for him issues related to Russia, for some reason, have always “been difficult.”

“Mykkänen is not a member of the Finnish government, he is a deputy from an opposition party, so his opinion is absolutely irrelevant. I think he should be more concerned with family issues, ”Beckman advised the Finnish politician.

He believes that the flow of migrants may rather rush from Sweden, as it was in 2015.

“Then more than 30 thousand refugees came to us, and this situation may repeat itself. There is no infrastructure on the border with Sweden, there is an open street. Walk back and forth, no one will notice, ”Beckman said.

The political scientist also added that now no one dares to comment on the situation with migrants in Finland, as this is a criminal offense.

“There are already cases. Finnish courts have given prison sentences for critical commentary on migration policy to Russian journalists, ”Beckman said.

Formerly former Interior Minister, MP from the opposition Coalition Party Kai Mykkänen in an interview with Demokraatti expressed a wishfor the government to consider building barriers on the eastern border. The politician referred to the fact that similar fences this year began to be built in Poland, Lithuania and Estonia after illegal migrants from the Middle East began to enter the EU from Belarus.