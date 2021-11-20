Flirting? Jennifer Aniston publicly compliments Paul Rudd

“Officially sexiest man.”





Recently, the American magazine People chose the sexiest man on the planet. It turned out to be 52-year-old actor Paul Rudd, best known for his role as a superhero in the Marvel films. Friends on TV, Jennifer Aniston, decided to publicly congratulate him on his new title.

On her Instagram page, the actress published a joint photo with the actor from the movie “The Object of My Admiration”, where the actors played the main characters. In a caption to the publication, Aniston spoke touchingly to Paul: “It makes me happy. We have always known this. Paul Rudd is officially the sexiest man ever. It’s strange that you don’t get old. We still love you. “

Fans took Jennifer’s compliment for flirting. Some even suspected the actors in the novel. The stars themselves, of course, have not yet reacted in any way to such rumors. Therefore, fans are left to wonder if there is more than just friendship between them.

It is worth noting that Aniston had previously been credited with having a relationship with her Friends co-star David Schwimmer. Only a day after the appearance of these conversations, denials appeared. The actor’s representative then said that a romantic connection between the artists was out of the question.