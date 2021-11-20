Ford abandons joint EV development with Rivian

Back in 2019, Ford Motor invested about $ 500 million in the young electric car developer Rivian, hoping to use his experience to create electric vehicles of the Lincoln brand. The companies abandoned these plans last year, but expressed their readiness to cooperate in other areas. Now they have firmly decided to move each in its own way, but Ford will still retain 12% of Rivian shares.

According to CNBC, Ford has announced that it has abandoned its intention to jointly develop electric vehicles. As a result of the public offering of Rivian shares, the share of the American auto giant in the capital of the junior partner rose in value to $ 10 billion, at least. At the same time, Ford and Rivian have decided to refrain from developing joint electric vehicles or using each other’s platforms.

Rivian added that the decision was logical, as Ford is currently focused on scaling its strategy in the electric vehicle segment, and Rivian products are already in high demand. For Rivian, Ford will remain an investor and an ally, the former explained.

Rivian’s second largest shareholder, Amazon, is known to hold a 22% stake in the EV maker. By the end of next year, the e-commerce giant is expected to receive roughly ten thousand electric commercial vans from Rivian. In total, by the end of the decade, 100 thousand of them will be released, if Amazon is not disappointed in this contractor. Edition The Information, quoted in a Reuters posting, provides testers’ impressions of using a Rivian commercial van. The pre-production prototype is capable of losing battery power 40% faster when using an air conditioner that either cools the interior in hot weather or warms it up in cold weather.

According to Rivian, the production version of the electric vehicle for delivery of goods will have a range of 192 to 240 km, but the presence of thermal insulation on the walls of the van will reduce the energy consumption for maintaining the optimal temperature inside. Other manufacturers of electric vehicles are trying to save battery power during the operation of the air conditioner by using heat pumps that transfer heat from the power plant and batteries to the elements that heat the interior. Whether this method will be used on commercial vehicles remains open to question.

The Rivian pre-production van is also mandated to have 12 inside and outside cameras, but the customer insists on adding four more in the final version. Apparently, they will be used not only to control the movement of goods, but also in the operation of active driver assistance systems. Ideally, many logistics companies would like to turn their delivery vehicles into fully automatic ones.