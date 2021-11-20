Foreign celebrities and the robot Sofia, who wear embroidered shirts

Outfits with Ukrainian traditional ornaments have become very popular among famous foreign fashionistas. Today, May 20, on Embroidery Day, we have prepared for you a selection of world celebrities who have embroidered shirts in their wardrobe.

Ukrainian traditional outfits are so beautiful and stylish that world celebrities began to wear them for a long time. Vyshyvanka they combine with jeans, skirts, mini shorts, sandals, trainers, high heels and hats.

Loves embroidery burlesque diva Dita Von Teese… She prefers embroidered dresses from the Ukrainian designer Vita Kin.

In a white embroidered dress embroidered with patterns of red thread, the star arranged a barefoot photo shoot on a huge tree.

In the other, with a blue pattern, Dita attended the Labor of Love charity event to raise funds to support people living with HIV / AIDS in East Hampton.

Dita Von Teese / Getty Images

Von Teese complemented the outfit in Ukrainian style with navy blue platform sandals and stiletto heels.

Dita Von Teese / Getty Images

She appeared in a stylish green dress with light green embroidery and a revealing neckline from Vita Kin Demmy Moor… She supplemented it with a turban, glasses and flip flops.

The actress also replenished her wardrobe with a bright yellow embroidered dress.

Vita Kin’s embroidered maxi dress is also featured in her wardrobe by the creative consultant of the Japanese magazine Vogue – Anna Dello Russo… She combined it with a red hat, sandals and a handbag with a multi-colored print. In this outfit, Anna attended the Gucci show, which took place as part of the Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

Anna Dello Russo / Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones chose a short embroidered dress from Vita Kin with multi-colored ornaments for a walk on vacation in Cuba, which she spent with her husband Michael Douglas. The outfit had a revealing neckline. She finished the bow with a straw hat and sunglasses.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas / Catherine Zeta-Jones / Instagram

Model Jordan Dunn highlighted her slender legs with a flirty black mini dress with bright embroidery from Vita Kin. It had a seductive neckline. The fashion model added playfulness to the bow with a hairstyle with buns on the sides.

Salma Hayek also loves outfits with Ukrainian ornaments. In her collection there is an emerald embroidered shirt, as well as a white one, embroidered with red thread.

Helen Mirren Showcased a bold look in an embroidered Eponine dress that matched perfectly with red high-heeled boots from Sole Bliss. Over the dress, the actress put on a black coat.

Helen Mirren / Helen Mirren / Instagram

French actress wore a short red and white embroidered dress with tassels at the Cannes Film Festival Melanie Thierry… The mini length perfectly highlighted her slender legs. Under the embroidered shirt, the girl put on black high-heeled sandals.

Melanie Thierry / Getty Images

The world famous android woman with artificial intelligence also tried on Ukrainian embroidery – robot Sofia (developed by Hanson Robotics).

Sofia in 2018, during the Olerom Forum One business forum in Kiev, of which she became a special guest, combined a white embroidered shirt with red embroidery, a black skirt and black gloves. The outfit in the Ukrainian style really suits her, doesn’t it?

Robot Sophia

Robot Sophia