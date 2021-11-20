Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili ends hunger strike

Former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili ended his hunger strike on the 50th day. This was reported by the radio station “Echo of the Caucasus”. The Georgian politician first demanded to release him from prison, then to transfer him to a civil hospital from the prison.

Is the site blocked?

Bypass the blockage! read>

The former president is now a citizen of Ukraine, at the end of September he secretly arrived in Georgia, where he had not been for 8 years. Saakashvili arrived shortly before the local elections to support the opposition. On October 1, he was arrested in Tbilisi, after which he was imprisoned in the city of Rustavi. Later he was transferred to a prison hospital in Tbilisi. The day before, he was taken to a military hospital in Gori.

At home, the politician was convicted in absentia in two cases of abuse of power. According to the sentences already passed, Saakashvili must spend six years in prison. The opposition insists that the persecution of a politician is purely political in nature.