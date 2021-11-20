from a unique layout to interior items

The Kardashian-Jenner clan rightfully bears the title of one of the most influential families in the world. They have created an entire empire, changing the standards of beauty and building more than one business on their famous name. Everyone knows them, and they will go down in history.

Each of the sisters boasts a multimillion-dollar fortune, a solid wardrobe (which every girl dreams of) and luxurious mansions. They treat the latter with special trepidation and spare no effort or money to buy real estate.

Today we decided to look into the houses of the main insta-divas of the XXI century and show you how they live.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner owns three mansions located on the west coast. In 2016, she bought her first property, a luxury home in Hidden Hills for $ 12 million.

Movie theater, games rooms, spa, dressing room, garage with ten cars and even a gym, and eight more bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The author of this “pink paradise” – Martin Lawrence Ballard – the most sought-after interior designer in Hollywood. “I told Martin that I want the house to be bright and fresh, to match my attitude. And of course, there was supposed to be a color – I love pink and I wanted a lot of it! ” – said Jenner.

In October 2018, Kylie, Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi moved to a new home in Beverly Hills. The couple spent $ 13.5 million on its purchase (hopefully, the amount from the general budget).

The house has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, as well as a huge area of ​​2300 square meters with a barbecue area, playground, swimming pool and patio.

The last purchase of the youngest sister from the Kardashian-Jenner clan surpassed all the previous ones at times. In April 2020, she bought the Holmby Hills mansion for $ 36.5 million. Unlike the first house, which the insta-diva herself called a pink paradise, she chose to arrange this purchase in a more restrained style.

The flashy colors have been replaced by natural shades of brown, beige and gray. In total, the house has 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, and a few more guest apartments.

Kendall Jenner

One of the highest paid models also boasts multimillion-dollar West Coast mansions. Kendall Jenner moved out from her parents in 2014 when she was 19 years old. She settled in a mansion in West Hollywood, which she sold three years later for $ 6.8 million. The house had six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three fireplaces, a living room, and on the third floor there was a terrace with a gorgeous view.

In 2017, Kendall bought a Spanish-style villa in Beverly Hills for $ 8.6 million and almost immediately went into full renovation.

All the work took more than a year, so she moved in only at the end of 2018. Jenner’s house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an even larger dining room and living room, where the model often gathers her friends. The interior was created by the Clements Design family tandem – mother and son Caitlin and Tommy Clements, as well as designer and decorator Waldo Fernandez. Many pieces of furniture were specially created for Kendall, such as sofas in the living room.

The designers also decided to reflect the Mediterranean notes in the interior to the maximum. This is how arches, simple and comfortable furniture, natural textures and even vintage items appeared in the house. In the color palette, Kendall opted for natural shades. In 2020, Jenner hosted a tour of the house for AD magazine. After that, many wrote in the comments about the refined taste of the model and how it differs from the rest of the sisters.

Khloe Kardashian

In addition to several businesses and a large audience on Instagram, there are several mansions on the Sloo property. The star spent $ 17 million on the purchase of the latest real estate in Hidden Hills. By the way, at the same time a new house next door was bought by Kris Jenner. He cost the head of the family $ 20 million. Chloe moved to her new home at the very end of 2019.

Before buying a house in Hidden Hills, she lived for a long time in a two-story mansion in Calabasas with a personal walking path and a meditation area. His interior was handled by three eminent designers who worked with Kendall, Courtney and Kylie. Tommy Clements, Waldo Fernandez and Martin Lawrence Ballard completely remodeled the house at Chloe’s requests.

The six bedrooms have been decorated in a contemporary style with dark wood floors contrasting with light-colored walls. Also, the Kardashian mansion had six fireplaces and an elevator (despite the fact that the house has only two floors). She sold it for $ 15.5 million last year. By the way, she bought it for only $ 7.2 million from Justin Bieber.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kris Jenner’s eldest daughter Courtney bought her Los Angeles mansion back in 2014 for a modest $ 8.5 million. The already familiar designer Martin Lawrence Ballard worked on its interior.

The space of the house is designed in a Mediterranean style with vintage furniture and lots of greenery. There are two massive columns at the entrance to the mansion, the entrance hall is adorned with a large custom-made concrete table, and the floor is tiled with cream limestone tiles.

The house has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, spa, sauna, home theater. The Courtney lot also has a swimming pool, basketball court, covered terrace and large garden.

Kim Kardashian

We end our selection with the Kim Kardashian mansion, which many equate to a work of art. It’s about the same house in Hidden Hills that Kim and Kanye bought a few months after the birth of their first daughter, North, in 2014. Then they paid $ 20 million for it. The complete renovation and redesign (which Kanye did with designer Axel Wervoordt) took almost six years. During this time, not only the appearance of the house has radically changed, but also its price. The cost of the mansion has risen to $ 60 million.

The design team turned it into a futuristic Belgian monastery (as Kanye himself described the house). Claudio Silvestrin was in charge of furnishing a huge bathroom with unusual sinks. Vincent van Duysen was responsible for the interior of the living room, while Wirtz International Landscape Architects did an enormous amount of work on the garden.

For the first time, the public saw the final version in 73 questions for Vogue magazine in 2019. White walls, minimal furniture and art on the walls. Yes, such an interior uniquely distinguishes Kim’s house from her family’s mansions.