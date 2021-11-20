From Kidman to Great: 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nominees

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced nominations for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. In the category “Best Drama” for the statuette, the films “Munk”, “Land of the Nomads”, “The Promising Girl”, “Father” and “The Trial of the Chicago Seven” will compete. Best Comedy / Musical nominated for Prom, Borat II, Hamilton, Hang in Palm Springs and Music.

Compete for Best Director will be David Fincher (Munk), Regina King (One Night in Miami), Aaron Sorkin (Trial of the Chicago Seven), Chloe Zhao (Land of the Nomads) and Emirald Fennel (Girl, promising “).

The Ozark, The Mandalorian, The Crown, Lovecraft Country and Sister Ratched are nominated for Best Drama Series. Best Comedy Series will be chosen from shows such as The Great, Emily in Paris, Ted Lasso, The Stewardess and Shits Creek.

Actors running for prizes include Nicole Kidman, Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand, Anya Taylor-Joy, Cate Blanchett, Gary Oldman, Vanessa Kirby, James Corden, Sasha Baron Cohen, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chadwick Boseman and many others after death.

The Cecil DeMille Cinematic Achievement Award was given to the 83-year-old actress Jane Fonda.