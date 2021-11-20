From Rihanna’s unisex perfume to shamanic balms: beauty digest of the week

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna is expanding her Fenty Beauty line with the launch of a perfume line. The author of the debut perfume, which in the near future the singer will definitely smell, was Jacques Cavalier-Belltru (the perfumer of the Louis Vuitton perfume line and many others), who combined notes of magnolia, musk, mandarin, blueberry, Bulgarian rose and others in one bottle. The Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum will be available on August 10 for a bottle of $ 120.

Sephora Collection

Freshness on hot summer days is promised by the fruit novelties of the exclusive brand of the Sephora chain – Sephora Collection. Among the new products of Colorful Vitamin Masks are the “Watermelon” vitamin mask, which provides intense and long-lasting hydration, and the “Match” vitamin mask, which cleanses the skin and tightens pores. Among the new products of Colorful Vitamin Tonics – toning lotions with matches and passionfruit, which give the skin a natural glow.

Matis

Parisian beauty brand Matis has presented a new line of Reponse Purete. Designed for oily to combination skin, the line consists of a cleansing gel, lotion, serum and other facial products that regulate the sebaceous glands, reduce excess sebum and its effects on the skin. It is based on a special combination of acids, as well as an extract of the African tree, Enantia Chlorantha.

Kenzo

This summer, Kenzo, together with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF Russia) and L’Etoile, is implementing a charitable eco-project # Protect the Sea of ​​Russia. As part of this initiative, part of the proceeds from the sale of L’eau Kenzo fragrances in the L’Etoile network will be directed to WWF-Russia projects to protect the unique inhabitants of the Far Eastern Marine Reserve from anthropogenic factors.

Filorga

The complex action restoring concentrate NCEF-Shot is a new addition to the Filorga NCEF-Reverse range. This is a 10-day anti-aging treatment that refreshes and transforms the skin through the action of the NCEF technology. According to the creators of the product, when using the concentrate every day, the skin receives a dose of active ingredients, providing a result similar to the effect of a mesotherapy procedure.

Xuyoni

Korean unisex cosmetics brand Xuyoni has unveiled the Pure Intensive line. It is intended for sensitive skin, which requires additional hydration, and includes two products – a cream and a tonic serum. They contain Asiatica Centella, rose extract and organic ethanol of wheat origin. Due to their combined action, organic components moisturize, tighten the skin, give it radiance and relieve inflammation.

Mixit

The Russian cosmetics brand Mixit entered the FMCG market. The brand’s products are already on sale in the Zolotoe Yabloko, Perekrestok, Tvoy Dom and L’Etoile chains, and since July – in the Magnit Cosmetic chain of stores throughout Russia. Here are Mixit’s premium products, including the Proto Cosmetic and AHA lines! Revolution.

L’Oréal Paris

L’Oréal Paris Laboratories have taken retinol to the next level. The proof of this is the new “Revitalift Laser” night serum. Even the deepest wrinkles on the main areas of the face are treated with pure retinol. “During the first weeks, the serum should be applied in the evening at intervals of two days, gradually switching to daily use. It is very important to use a sunscreen with an SPF factor of at least 20 every day,” says Elizabeth Boadan, Science Director of L’Oréal Paris.

Natura Siberica

The Apotheka by Natura Siberica collection is based on the principles of healing philosophy, aromatherapy and ancient shamanic recipes. The line is designed to help the residents of the metropolis not only take care of their skin and hair, but also influence the psycho-emotional state and achieve harmony and relaxation. Here you can find solid shampoos and balms (the first in the history of the brand), brushes for dry face and body massage, balms based on Siberian plants and essential oils, aromatic sachets and other products.

Venus

The brand launched a line of gentle shaving and bikini skin care products that tackle ingrown hairs and irritations. The collection, tested by dermatologists and gynecologists, includes: the new Venus razor – for a close shave with blades that barely touch the skin; Satin Care softening scrub, Satin Care shaving gel, Satin Care serum and other products.

“Fingers”

In addition to the 4-hand complex and other classic manicure and pedicure procedures, the chain of salons advises paying attention to additional foot care from the Korean brand Bandi. “Extra food for feet” – a program to nourish, moisturize and restore the skin. Treatment steps include softening the skin, scrubbing, relaxing aromatherapy mask and massage with cream.