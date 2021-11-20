Full-size electric barbimobil based on Fiat 500e unveiled in Los Angeles

Mattel, the creator of the legendary Barbie doll, has unveiled a full-size electric barbimobil based on the Fiat 500e at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The Barbie Extra Car two-seater convertible was created to promote fashionable Mattel dolls and accessories.

While the exterior of the car says little about its performance, it is based on the Fiat 500e, which means the car is powered by a 111 horsepower electric motor. The cruising range is about 160 km. But the main focus when creating an electric car was on its design. The vehicle is distinguished by a shiny silver body paint, wing-shaped doors, star-shaped headlights, and rims in rainbow livery. The interior of the car is completely pink, complemented by fluffy headrests.

According to a Mattel spokesperson, the design team worked directly on the CAD drawings of the toy car, scaling them up to the size of a full-fledged vehicle. The body shape was then cut from the foam using a milling machine. After that, the foam “blank” was used directly to create the body. The 22-inch rear and 20-inch front wheels were 3D printed and hand-painted. It took two and a half months to build the car.

Mattel did not disclose the price of the electric vehicle as it will not go on sale. Unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the sample is an ad for a $ 30 toy car.