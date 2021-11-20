Game of Thrones creators and Hugh Jackman are filming a series about the disappearance of forests

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and Daniel Brett Weiss are collaborating with actor and producer Hugh Jackman to release a series for Netflix.

According to Ukrinform, the portal Deadline reports.

The TV show will be filmed based on the novel “The Upper Tier” by Richard Powers.

The pilot for the series was written by Richard Robbins, who also worked on Rebels of the Model and 12 Monkeys. In addition to Jackman, Benioff and Weiss, Robbins, Powers and Bernadette Caulfield, who previously worked on Game of Thrones, will executive produce.

The book by Richard Powers, published in 2018, became the twelfth work of the writer. The novel was inspired by the life and work of renowned American ecologist Suzanne Simard.

Read also: Sweden will shoot their “Crown” about Karl XVI Gustav

The Upper Tier tells the story of five trees that come into contact with nine people to draw their attention to the loss of forests on Earth.

Benioff, Weiss, and Jackman are big fans of the book. The adaptation of The Top Tier is the third series Benioff and Weiss are working on for Netflix. They previously began production of The Chair, starring Sandra Oh, and an adaptation of Liu Qixin’s science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem.