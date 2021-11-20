Genesis has unveiled an electric version of the GV70 crossover with 490 hp. and a power reserve of 400 km

The premium car brand Genesis, owned by the South Korean company Hyundai Motor, has unveiled the GV70 electric crossover at the Guangzhou International Auto Show. The electric car can travel up to 400 km without recharging, and the time to replenish energy from 10% to 80% takes less than 20 minutes.

The exterior of the car emphasizes the attention of the developers to ensure maximum functionality and aerodynamic efficiency. The novelty has a number of visual differences from the petrol version of the crossover. The signature grille has been transformed into a plug behind which the charging connector is located, the bumpers have become more rounded, and the absence of an exhaust pipe completes the modern look of the model and emphasizes the electric nature of the SUV.

As for the interior, it aims to provide an intuitive and dynamic driving experience. Various environmentally friendly materials were used in the interior decoration, each of which has undergone high-quality processing. The interior design once again underlines the premium level of the GV70.

The all-wheel drive crossover is equipped with two electric motors, which give a total of 490 hp. power and up to 700 Nm of torque. In Boost mode, the GV70 crossover can accelerate to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds. The novelty was the first Genesis model to support e-Terrain Mode, which provides stable driving in different conditions.

The design provides for a battery pack providing up to 400 km of power reserve, and support for 350 kW charging allows the battery to be replenished from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes. Many advanced technologies are integrated into the car, such as the regenerative braking system, which allows you to replenish energy through the braking system, as well as the i-Pedal mode, which makes it possible to accelerate, decelerate and stop with a single accelerator pedal.

The retail price of the Genesis GV70 electric crossover and information about its availability in different regions of the world were not announced during the presentation.